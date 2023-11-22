UCLA beats Chaminade 76-48 to set up showdown with No. 11 Gonzaga in the Maui Invitational

HONOLULU (AP) — Freshman Sebastian Mack scored 16 points, Lazar Stefanovic added 13 points and UCLA beat Chaminade 76-48 in the Maui Invitational. UCLA (4-1) will play No. 11 Gonzaga (3-1) in the fifth-place game on Wednesday. Adem Bona added 12 points and Aday Mara grabbed 10 rebounds for UCLA. Mack, who scored 25 points in a 71-69 loss to No. 4 Marquette on Monday, was 7 of 15 from the field with six rebounds and five steals. Jamir Thomas scored 17 points, with five 3-pointers, for Chaminade. Ross Reeves added 11 points.

