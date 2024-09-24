UCLA, Baylor, Texas and Maryland will play in the inaugural Coretta Scott King Classic

UCLA will play Baylor and Texas will face Maryland in a women’s basketball doubleheader in the inaugural Coretta Scott King Classic in January. The games will be played in New Jersey at the Prudential Center on Jan. 20, which is Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The Coretta Scott King Classic was formed to honor her legacy and celebrate female empowerment in sports. The Bruins, who entered the Big Ten this season, play at Rutgers three days later. The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. has ties to New Jersey, living in Camden from 1948-51 while serving as a seminarian in Philadelphia.

