UCLA batters Southern Utah 88-43 before start to Big Ten play next week

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lazar Stefanovic came off the bench to score 19 points and Eric Dailey Jr. scored 15 points and UCLA routed Southern Utah 88-43. Backup Xavier Sykes scored 10 points for Southern Utah. Sykes shot 4 for 6 including 2 for 3 from 3-point range. The Thunderbirds overall were 14 of 40 (35%), including 4 for 16 (25%) from 3.

