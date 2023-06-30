UCLA athletic director Martin Jarmond remains focused on Bruins’ move to the Big Ten

LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA is at the midway point in its process of joining the Big Ten Conference. Friday marked one year since the Bruins and Southern California shook up the collegiate landscape by announcing they were leaving the Pac-12 in 2024. UCLA athletic director Martin Jarmond and coaches in all sports have been assessing their programs as well as adjusting some recruiting priorities due to the level of competition. Most of those strategic plans will start to come into focus during the fall.

