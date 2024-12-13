UCLA alums Jake Knapp and Patty Tavatanakit birdie entire front 9 for 58 and lead mixed-team event

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — UCLA alums Jake Knapp and Patty Tavatanakit are leading the mixed-team Grant Thornton Invitational after one round in the scramble format. They birdied the entire front nine at Tiburon Golf Club. They finished eagle-birdie for a 58. That gives them a one-shot lead over Brooke Henderson and Corey Conners. The Canadian duo made a late surge with two eagles on the back nine. Also at 59 were Jennifer Kupcho and Akshay Bhatia. The tournament features 16 teams that pair players from the PGA Tour and the LPGA. Defending champions Jason Day and Lydia Ko are four shots behind.

