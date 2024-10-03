UCF’s KJ Jefferson has a chance to beat Florida in the Swamp in consecutive years

UCF quarterback KJ Jefferson will attempt to accomplish something rare, maybe even unprecedented. Jefferson gets a chance to win games in the Swamp in consecutive years when the Knights play at Florida. Jefferson led Arkansas to a stunning victory in Gainesville last November. He threw for 255 yards, ran for 92 more and accounted for three scores. He transferred to UCF and now gets another shot at the Gators, who focused part of their bye week on improving their defense.

