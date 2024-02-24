UCF uses 20-3 run in the second half to stifle No. 23 Texas Tech in 75-61 victory

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Darius Johnson had 16 points and five assists, Jaylin Sellers scored 15 points and UCF held No. 23 Texas Tech without a field goal for more than nine minutes in the second half en route to a 75-61 victory. The win was keyed by a 20-3 second-half run and was the third win by the Knights over a ranked opponent at Addition Financial Arena in their first season in the Big 12. Darrion Williams led the Red Raiders with 19 points and 11 rebounds, and Kerwin Walton added 18 points.

