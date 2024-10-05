UCF says WR Xavier Townsend and 4 others are redshirting and planning to transfer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — UCF receiver Xavier Townsend and four teammates are redshirting and planning to enter the transfer portal. The school announced their decisions on Saturday before the team’s road game at Florida. Defensive end Kaven Call, right tackle Wes Dorsey and safeties Bryon Threats and William Wells joined Townsend in choosing to opt out after UCF’s first four games. Townsend, a junior from Tampa, has 10 catches for 69 yards and a touchdown. He was the lone starter among the group. The Knights (3-1), coming off a 48-21 loss to Colorado, also said kicker Colton Boomer has an undisclosed injury and didn’t make the trip.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.