ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — UCF relied on its vaunted ground game to overcome a slow offensive start and roll past New Hampshire 57-3 in their season-opening win. RJ Harvey rushed for 142 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries as the Knights tallied 454 rush yards.

