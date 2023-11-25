UCF extends bowl streak, powers past Houston 27-13

ORLANDO, FL (AP) — R.J. Harvey rushed for 136 yards and his two second-half touchdowns powered UCF to its eighth straight season of bowl eligibility as the Knights wrapped up their first season in the Big 12 with a 27-13 win over Houston. The Knights and Cougars exchanged scoring drives throughout the first half. UCF took control in the second half with a three-play 81-yard drive to open the third quarter. That drive started with a 57-yard pass from John Rhys Plumlee to Javon Baker. Plumlee had a big game for the Knights, completing 23 of 27 for 253 yards and rushing for 58 more. He threw for one touchdown and ran for another.

