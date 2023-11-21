UCF edges Charlotte 74-71 in OT, advances to Jacksonville Classic title game

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (AP) — Ibrahima Diallo had a go-ahead layup with 16 seconds remaining in overtime after Jaylin Sellers’ grabbed Diallo’s missed free throw and UCF rallied for a 74-71 victory over Charlotte at the Jacksonville Classic. UCF (4-1) will play George Mason in the championship game on Tuesday. Charlotte (3-2), which won its only previous meeting with UCF, will play South Dakota State in the consolation final earlier Tuesday. Darius Johnson led the Knights with 25 points, adding six rebounds and three steals. Sellers hit three 3-pointers, scoring 19 with five of his six rebounds coming on offense. Diallo finished with 10 points, eight rebounds, three steals and three blocked shots. Lu’cye Patterson led the 49ers with 21 points and four assists before fouling out.

