UCF dominates Villanova in final tuneup before Big 12 debut

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Timmy McClain and the Knights got to work early and dominated Villanova 48-14 to close their non-conference schedule as they look ahead to their first conference game as members of the Big 12 next week at Kansas State. The Knights already had a 24-0 lead when McClain found Javon Baker in the corner of the end zone for a 25-yard touchdown. McClain tallied 321 pass yards and two touchdowns for the Knights, adding an additional 44 rush yards. He stepped in for John Rhys Plumlee, who is expected to miss the next several weeks with a leg injury suffered last week against Boise State.

