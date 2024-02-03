UCF defense shuts down No. 23 Oklahoma 74-63 as Knights’ coach Johnny Dawkins wins 300th

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jaylin Sellers shot 13 for 14 from the line and scored 20 points, Antwann Jones hit three early 3-pointers and finished with 15 points and UCF beat No. 23 Oklahoma 74-63 to give Knights coach Johnny Dawkins his 300th coaching victory. Darius Johnson added 14 points and eight assists for UCF, which never trailed and built a 17-point lead in the game. The Knights shot 28 for 32 from the line in the game and used a strong defensive effort to cause Oklahoma trouble. Le’Tre Darthard hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 points, Rivaldo Soares added 11 and Jalen Moore 10 for the Sooners.

