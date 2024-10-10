UCF, Cincinnati look to get back into the Big 12 race against familiar rival

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
Florida linebacker Shemar James (6) stops Central Florida running back RJ Harvey after a short gain during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Raoux]

UCF and Cincinnati are coming off losses as they look to get back on track and keep pace in the crowded Big 12 race. The Knights and Bearcats moved to the expanded Big 12 from the American Athletic Conference last year. They are very familiar with each other after developing a rivalry while competing for leaague supremacy year after year in the AAC.

