UCF beats West Virginia 72-59 behind Ibrahima Diallo’s double-double

ORLANDO (AP) — Jaylin Sellers scored 18 points, Ibrahima Diallo had 14 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks, and UCF beat West Virginia 72-59. UCF scored the opening eight points and added a 9-0 run for a 19-7 lead. The Knights led by double digits for the final eight minutes of the first half, taking a 37-24 lead on Thierno Sylla’s open 3-pointer from the corner as the horn sounded. It was UCF’s first halftime lead in Big 12 play this season. UCF led by as many as 21 points in the second half before West Virginia got as close as 66-56 with 1:36 remaining on Seth Wilson’s 3-pointer. Diallo answered at the other end with a lob dunk off a pass from Antwann Jones, and Darius Johnson sealed it with free throws.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.