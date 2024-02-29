UCF beats Oklahoma State 77-71 for its second road win in Big 12 play

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Darius Johnson scored 17 points, Jaylin Sellers scored 10 of his 12 points in the second half, and UCF beat Oklahoma State 77-71 for its second Big 12 road win in eight attempts this season. UCF (15-12, 6-9), coming off a 75-61 win over No. 23 Texas Tech on Saturday, won back-to-back conference games for the first time this season. Johnson sank a jumper early in the second half to give UCF its first lead of the game at 43-42. Ibrahima Diallo added a dunk on UCF’s next possession for a 7-0 start to the second half. Oklahoma State guard Quion Williams had a layup attempt roll off and C.J. Walker grabbed the defensive rebound before making 1 of 2 free throws with 35.8 seconds left for a 71-67 lead.

