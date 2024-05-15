UC regents committee orders UCLA to pay Cal Berkeley $10 million per year for 3 years

MERCED, Calif. (AP) — UCLA could pay the University of California at Berkeley $10 million a year for three years instead of six as a result of the Bruins’ upcoming move to the Big Ten and the demise of the Pac-12. The University of California Board of Regents special committee on athletics voted 7-1 during a meeting at UC Merced on Tuesday to cut down the length of the payments. UC president Michael Drake recommended six years in a report going into the meeting. The matter will come up again on Thursday for a vote by the full Board of Regents. If there is a significant change in revenues and/or expenses for either school, exceeding 10% over 2024-25 projections, UCLA’s contribution can be reevaluated by the regents.

