UC Irvine women win Big West Championship, end long NCAA Tournament drought

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Deja Lee scored 21 points, Moulayna Johnson Sidi Baba added 13 points and nine rebounds, and UC Irvine defeated UC Davis 53-39 to win the Big West Conference Tournament. The Anteaters advance to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1995, their only previous appearance. The Anteaters dominated the third quarter, their 23-4 advantage extending a two-point halftime lead to 45-23 entering the fourth. Lee scored 12 points in the third on 4-for-4 shooting, including two 3-pointers. Johnson Sidi Baba made 5 of 6 free throws in a 1-minute stretch of the fourth quarter, giving UC Irvine a 53-29 lead with 3:41 remaining. Turner scored the next eight points for UC Davis and the Aggies scored the last 10 points of the game.

