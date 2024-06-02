UC Irvine rolls to 17-7 victory over Tulane in elimination game at Corvallis Regional

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — UC Irvine had six different players drive in runs in the first five innings and the Anteaters avoided elimination with a 17-7 romp over Tulane at the Corvallis Regional. UC Irvine (45-13) will play Oregon State in the nightcap. If the Anteaters win, a final game will be played on Monday to decide the regional championship with a berth in the super regionals on the line. Tulane (36-26) had a 2-1 lead after the first inning and scored four runs in the ninth after the Green Wave were down to their final strike.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.