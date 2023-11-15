UC Irvine leads the entire 2nd half and upsets No. 16 Southern California 70-60

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Devin Tillis scored five points in the final three minutes, including a 3-pointer with 37.4 seconds remaining, and UC Irvine upset No. 16 Southern California 70-60. Justin Hohn led the Anteaters with 25 points and Bent Leuchten added 19 as they led the entire second half. It was the fifth time in 49 games that UC Irvine beat a ranked team on the road. It’s the second straight year the Anteaters have taken down a ranked Pac-12 opponent away from home. They also won at Oregon last season. Isaiah Collier scored 23 points and Harrison Hornery had 17 for USC, which was without guards Boogie Ellis and Kobe Johnson due to injury.

