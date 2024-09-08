UC Davis trio helps Aggies hold off Texas A&M-Commerce 36-22

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Miles Hastings threw three touchdown passes in the second half, Hunter Ridley kicked three field goals, and David Meyer had a pick-6 in the final minute to help UC Davis hold off Texas A&M-Commerce 36-22. After a scoreless first quarter, Ridley kicked field goals of 28, 32 and 29 yards on consecutive possessions to give UC Davis a 9-0 lead at halftime. Just one of Texas A&M-Commerce’s 132 first-half yards came on the ground. The Aggies (1-1) took the opening kickoff of the second half and drove 75 yards in seven plays, taking a 15-0 lead on Hastings’ 4-yard scoring toss to Chaz Davis. Hastings and Samuel Gbatu Jr. teamed up for a 54-yard scoring strike following an interception by Jackson Cloyd just 33 seconds later to make it 22-0.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.