UC Davis edges Portland State 27-26 after a controversial finish

PORTLAND (AP) — Miles Hastings led a 94-yard final drive that ended in an 11-yard touchdown pass to Trent Tompkins as time expired to help UC Davis edge Portland State 27-26 on Saturday after a controversial finish. Portland State celebrated an incomplete pass in the end zone that the players thought was the final play of the game. But the officials put one second back on the clock to give UC Davis, ranked No. 8 in the latest coaches poll, another shot at it. Hastings took advantage of the call. He was alone in the backfield for the snap before scrambling to the right side for a toss to the front corner of the end zone. Tompkins made the catch while his momentum sent him back toward the field of play.

