UC Davis beats Sacramento State 31-21 in Causeway Classic behind Larison’s 175 yards, 4 TDs

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Lan Larison accounted for 175 yards of offense and four touchdowns and UC Davis beat Sacramento State 31-21 in the Causeway Classic. Larison’s two touchdown runs gave UC Davis a 14-0 lead after the first quarter. Kaiden Bennett threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Anderson Grover that pulled Sacramento State to 17-7 late in the third quarter. Larison’s 12-yard TD run made it 31-14, but Bennett struck quickly with a 35-yard touchdown pass to Carlos Hill that capped the scoring with 2:26 to play.

