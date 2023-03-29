UAB tops Utah Valley, sets up Conference USA showdown in NIT

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Ty Brewer had a career-high 30 points with 12 rebounds and five steals, Eric Gaines scored seven of his 13 points in overtime and UAB beat Utah Valley 88-86 to set up an all-Conference USA final in the NIT. UAB will face North Texas for the fourth time this season on Thursday for the NIT championship. UAB lost to North Texas twice in the regular season before winning 76-69 on March 10 to advance to its second straight conference tournament championship game. Jordan Walker finished with 17 points on 5-of-23 shooting for UAB. Trey Woodbury and Justin Harmon each scored 16 points for Utah Valley. Woodbury also had 11 rebounds and six assists.

