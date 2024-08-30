UAB stifles Alcorn State in season opening 41-3 win

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jacob Zeno threw for two touchdowns, Lee Beebe Jr. ran for 85 yards and two touchdowns and UAB beat Alcorn State 41-3 in the season opener for both teams. Beebe ran it in from the 2 after helping to lead an 11-play, 70-yard drive that gave the Blazers a 7-0 lead on the opening drive. Zeno connected with Brandon Hawkins Jr. on 9-yard touchdown pass following a false start for a 14-0 lead. In the second quarter, Zeno threw a 15-yard touchdown to Amare Thomas and Beebe ran it in from the 2 with 1:30 before halftime. UAB outgained Alcorn State 517-177 in total yardage despite committing 10 penalties for 72 yards.

