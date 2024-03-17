UAB steamrolls Temple 85-69 to win AAC championship, berth in NCAA Tournament

By The Associated Press
UAB's Christian Coleman (13) goes up to dunk on Temple during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the American Athletic Conference tournament, Sunday, March 17, 2024, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Julio Cortez]

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Alejandro Vasquez sank five 3-pointers on his way to scoring a career-high 29, Yaxel Lendeborg finished with his 19th double-double of the season and UAB cruised to a wire-to-wire 85-69 victory over Temple in the championship game of the American Athletic Conference Tournament, earning the Blazers a spot in the NCAA Tournament for a 17th time. Vasquez opened the scoring with a 3-pointer two minutes into the game and the fourth-seeded Blazers (23-11) never looked back, heading to the Big Dance on a five-game win streak. Vasquez had 21 points by halftime to lead UAB to a 43-27 advantage. Hysier Miller scored a career-high 32 to lead 11th-seeded Temple (16-20).

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.