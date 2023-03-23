UAB sets program record for wins, advances to NIT semis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jordan Walker had 21 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, Trey Jemison added 17 points and 12 rebounds and UAB beat Vanderbilt 67-59 to advance to the NIT semifinals in Las Vegas. UAB set a school record for most wins in a season, topping last year’s squad that advanced to the NCAA Tournament. The Blazers will play in the NIT semifinals for the third time in program history — with two third-place finishes. Vanderbilt pulled within 59-57 on a 3-pointer by Jordan Wright with 51.7 seconds left. But Walker raced the other way and lobbed it to Jemison for a dunk at 45.7 to regain a two-possession lead. Wright and Ezra Manjon each scored 15 points for Vanderbilt.

