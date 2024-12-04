UAB retains coach Trent Dilfer for 2025 after 2 losing seasons

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Trent Dilfer will remain as UAB’s coach for a third season after two straight losing records. Blazers athletic director Mark Ingram said that the school is retaining Dilfer for 2025, days after the team completed a 3-9 season that included a 71-20 loss to Tulane and a 53-18 loss to Memphis. The Super Bowl-winning former NFL quarterback is 7-17 through two seasons with five American Athletic Conference wins. Ingram said the program would “make operational and staff changes, as well as additional investments.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.