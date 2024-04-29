UAB football team becomes first in NCAA Division I to sign with college athlete organization

UAB football became the first full Division I football team to join a fledgling organization that hopes to represent athletes as college sports moves to a more professional model after a meeting arranged by head coach Trent Dilfer. Athletes.org says its co-founders met with UAB’s players about two weeks ago. They laid out a vision for a not-so-distant future of college sports, which includes athletes collectively bargaining with schools, conferences or possibly the NCAA. Athletes.org is not a union and one of several organizations trying to organize athletes. It has signed up more than 2,900 college athletes from various sports.

