UAB beats No. 19 FAU, ending nation-best 20-game win streak

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Eric Gaines scored 21 points and UAB ended No. 19 Florida Atlantic’s nation-best 20-game winning streak with an 86-77 victory. The Owls hadn’t lost since falling 80-67 to Mississippi on Nov. 11 and made their debut in the AP Top 25 2 1/2 weeks ago. FAU fell to 21-2 on the season and 10-1 in Conference USA. Jordan “Jelly” Walker had 13 points and six assists for UAB in his return from a foot injury that had sidelined him since Jan. 11. Nick Boyd led Florida Atlantic with 18 points.

