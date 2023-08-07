U.S. Women’s World Cup loss to Sweden draws combined audience of 2.79 million on Fox, Telemundo

By The Associated Press
United States' players react after losing their Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match against Sweden in a penalty shootout in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Hamish Blair]

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The United States’ early Sunday morning loss to Sweden in the Round of 16 at the Women’s World Cup averaged a combined English- and Spanish-language audience of 2.79 million viewers. The game, which kicked off Sunday night in Melbourne, Australia, began at 5 a.m. ET/2 a.m. PT in the U.S. Fox averaged 2,515,000 viewers according to Nielsen. The audience peaked at 4,072,000 during penalty kicks, when Sweden won 5-4 after a scoreless draw in regulation and extra time. The Spanish-language audience of 274,000 across Telemundo, Peacock, Universo and Telemundo streaming platforms was the largest for a non-prime time match.

