U.S. Women’s World Cup loss to Sweden draws combined audience of 2.79 million on Fox, Telemundo

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The United States’ early Sunday morning loss to Sweden in the Round of 16 at the Women’s World Cup averaged a combined English- and Spanish-language audience of 2.79 million viewers. The game, which kicked off Sunday night in Melbourne, Australia, began at 5 a.m. ET/2 a.m. PT in the U.S. Fox averaged 2,515,000 viewers according to Nielsen. The audience peaked at 4,072,000 during penalty kicks, when Sweden won 5-4 after a scoreless draw in regulation and extra time. The Spanish-language audience of 274,000 across Telemundo, Peacock, Universo and Telemundo streaming platforms was the largest for a non-prime time match.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.