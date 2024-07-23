U.S. women’s basketball Olympic team rebounds from rare exhibition loss to top Germany 84-57

A’ja Wilson had 19 points and 14 rebounds to help the U.S. women’s basketball Olympic team rebound from a rare exhibition loss to beat Germany 84-57 on Tuesday night.

The Americans lost to a team of WNBA All-Stars on Saturday before traveling over to London for the exhibition contest against Germany. These two teams are in the same pool in the Olympics and will play again in the Paris Games on Aug. 4.

“It was a breath of fresh air to get out of All-Star and come here, there’s one goal and it’s to win,” U.S. guard Sabrina Ionescu said.

The U.S. raced out to a 22-9 lead, scoring the first seven points of the game. By the end of the first 10 minutes, the Americans had built that 13-point lead.

The Germans, who will be making their first appearance in the Olympics, closed within 27-20 midway through the second quarter, but could get no closer as the Americans led 44-32 at the half.

The U.S. scored the first seven points of the third quarter and Germany never threatened in the second half.

“We need to continue to make sure our starts in the third get better every single game,” said U.S. forward Breanna Stewart. “It’s a tune-up game. We don’t want to peak too soon.”

Luisa Geiselsoder scored 13 points to lead Germany.

The Americans were without Brittney Griner, who rested. It was her first trip overseas since she was arrested in 2022 in Russia and sentenced to nine years in jail for drug possession and smuggling. Ten months later, she was free after a high-profile prisoner exchange.

Now the two-time Olympic gold medalist was back suiting up for the U.S.

Members of the U.S. men’s Olympic team sat courtside to watch the game. The Americans edged the Germans 92-88 in an exhibition game on Monday night.

