U.S. women earn record sixth straight world gymnastics title

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — The U.S. women’s gymnastics team has captured its record sixth straight world gymnastics team title. The American team of Shilese Jones, Jade Carey, Leanne Wong, Jordan Chiles and Skye Blakely posted an all-around score of 166.564. That was more than three points clear of host Britain in second at 163.363. Canada finished third at 160.563. The performances by the British and the Canadians were their best-ever at a major international event. By finishing in the top three, the U.S., Britain and Canada automatically qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

