PARIS (AP) — Rhyne Howard’s 2-point shot in overtime lifted the U.S. to an 18-17 win over Canada after the Americans beat France 14-13 earlier in the day. The U.S. women’s 3×3 team has won three in a row after beginning the Paris Olympics with three straight losses. Marie Reichert had seven points as Germany topped China for its fourth win in pool play. Mingling Chen made a basket for China with about three minutes left, tying it at 13. Germany then put together a 5-0 run that included three points from Reichert.

