U.S. wins toss, elects to field against South Africa in opening game of T20 World Cup Super Eights

NORTH SOUND, Antigua (AP) — The United States has won the toss and elected to field against South Africa in the opening game of the Super Eights at the Twenty20 World Cup on Wednesday. The U.S. has made a fairy tale debut at the tournament as it recorded a historic victory against heavyweight Pakistan that helped eliminate the runner-up at the last World Cup. Both teams went with extra spinner because of the day game in a hope that slow bowlers will get enough support from the dry wicket. U.S. captain Aaron Jones hoped the wicket will not be different to the one he got in Dallas back home where his power-hitting led the team to victories over Canada and Pakistan.

