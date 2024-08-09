U.S. teenager Kristina Teachout wins bronze in taekwondo as CJ Nickolas misses out on medal

PARIS (AP) — Second-ranked CJ Nickolas has lost in his bid to win an Olympic medal in taekwondo, losing a bronze contest to world champion Simone Alessio of Italy in the 80-kilogram category at the Paris Games. But the U.S. team did not finish the day empty-handed. Teammate Kristina Teachout, who lost in the quarterfinals of the women’s 67-kilogram division, recovered in style and won a bronze medal in her first Olympics after a repechage.

