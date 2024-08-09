U.S. teenager Kristina Teachout wins bronze in taekwondo as CJ Nickolas misses out on medal

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN The Associated Press
United States' Cj Nickolas competes with Burkina Faso's Faysal Sawadogo in a men's 80kg Taekwondo quarterfinal match during the 2024 Summer Olympics, at the Grand Palais, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Andrew Medichini]

PARIS (AP) — Second-ranked CJ Nickolas has lost in his bid to win an Olympic medal in taekwondo, losing a bronze contest to world champion Simone Alessio of Italy in the 80-kilogram category at the Paris Games. But the U.S. team did not finish the day empty-handed. Teammate Kristina Teachout, who lost in the quarterfinals of the women’s 67-kilogram division, recovered in style and won a bronze medal in her first Olympics after a repechage.

