U.S. swimmer Madden shines at Pan American Games on 1st day of competition

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Paige Madden, the 23-year-old Olympic swimmer from Alabama, broke the 400-meter freestyle record of the Pan American Games to win the gold medal and boost the United States to the top of the medal chart in Chile on the first day of competition. Madden’s new record in the biggest multi-sports event of the Americas is 4 minutes, 06.45 seconds, topping the mark set by Canada’s Emily Overholt at the games in Toronto in 2015 by almost two seconds.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.