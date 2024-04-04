U.S. starts title defense with 4-0 win over Switzerland in the IIHF women’s world championship

UTICA, N.Y. (AP) — Haley Winn scored two goals, captain Hilary Knight had a goal and an assist, and the United States started its title defense with a 4-0 win over Switzerland in the IIHF women’s world championship. Winn opened the scoring at 5:23 of the second period when she sent in a wrister from the point while Swiss goaltender Andrea Brändli was heavily screened. Winn added another with 5:19 remaining in the game by ripping a shot past Brändli. Kendall Coyne Schofield, who sat out 2023 to give birth to her son Drew, scored her first international goal since 2022 to make it 2-0 on the 30th shot of the night for the U.S. Knight tipped in a shot in front of the goal on a power play.

