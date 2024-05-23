U.S. Sailing drops federal lawsuit in settlement with Paul Cayard and America One Racing

SAN DIEGO (AP) — U.S. Sailing says it has settled its federal lawsuit against veteran sailor and executive Paul Cayard and the America One Racing foundation. Dropping the lawsuit removes a major distraction that had overshadowed the once-dominant American squad that has won just one medal in the last three Olympics. The governing body didn’t release specifics of the settlement. It had been criticized by medalists Anna Tobias and JJ Fetter for suing one of sailing’s biggest financial supporters. America One Racing says no money changed hands, both parties agreed to release all claims and established a mutual non-disparagement agreement.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.