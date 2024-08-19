U.S. men’s soccer to play exhibition against Mexico on Oct. 15 at Guadalajara

CHICAGO (AP) — The United States men’s soccer team will play an exhibition against Mexico on Oct. 15 at Guadalajara in what could be the second match for Mauricio Pochettino, who is negotiating to become the Americans’ coach. The U.S. plays Canada on Sept. 7 at Kansas City, Kansas, and New Zealand three days later at Cincinnati. Those will be the team’s first matches since a first-round exit at the Copa America led the U.S. Soccer Federation to fire coach Gregg Berhalter. Mikey Varas, a Berhalter assistant, is likely to be charge of the team for the September games.

