PARIS (AP) — The U.S. men’s 3×3 basketball team fell to 0-2 in pool play in the Paris Olympics with a 19-17 loss to Poland Wednesday night. Jimmer Fredette cut the lead to 1 with about 90 seconds left before Michał Sokołowski made a free throw a few seconds later to extend the lead to 19-17. The U.S. had a chance to tie it late, but Fredette’s 2-point attempt came up short. Fredette, who was brought in to boost the team after the U.S. failed to qualify for Tokyo, appeared to sustain an injury with about three minutes left. He looked to be in pain as he was tended to by a trainer but soon returned to the game.

