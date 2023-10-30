U.S. marathon swimmer Ashley Twichell back on top with gold at Pan American Games

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — The 34-year-old U.S. marathon swimmer Ashley Twichell was ready to retire after a frustrating seventh place finish at the Tokyo Olympics. A few months later she had her first son, Lochlan, and the end of her career looked certain. But she has gradually gone back to competition, and after a gold medal at the Pan American Games on Sunday the athlete from Fayetteville, New York, can see Paris a lot closer. Twichell finished the 10-kilometer race in Santiago in 1 hour, 57 minutes, 16.4 seconds. Her rival and friend Ana Marcela Cunha of Brazil, a gold medalist in Tokyo, ended 13 seconds behind.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.