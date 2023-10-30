U.S. marathon swimmer Ashley Twichell back on top with gold at Pan American Games

By MAURICIO SAVARESE The Associated Press
Competitors start the women's open water swimming 10km final at the Pan American Games on the outskirts of Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matias Delacroix]

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — The 34-year-old U.S. marathon swimmer Ashley Twichell was ready to retire after a frustrating seventh place finish at the Tokyo Olympics. A few months later she had her first son, Lochlan, and the end of her career looked certain. But she has gradually gone back to competition, and after a gold medal at the Pan American Games on Sunday the athlete from Fayetteville, New York, can see Paris a lot closer. Twichell finished the 10-kilometer race in Santiago in 1 hour, 57 minutes, 16.4 seconds. Her rival and friend Ana Marcela Cunha of Brazil, a gold medalist in Tokyo, ended 13 seconds behind.

