U.S. loss in Copa America averaged 3.78 million viewers, most-watched non-World Cup match on FS1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The United States’ 1-0 loss to Uruguay in its final Copa America group stage match averaged 3.78 million viewers. It was the most-watched non-World Cup soccer telecast on FS1 and the most-watched English-language Copa America telecast in the U.S. The audience peaked at 4.87 million during the last 15 minutes of Monday night’s match at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Through Monday night, Copa America games on Fox, FS1 and FS2 were averaging 1.10 million. That’s a 48% jump from 2016, the last time the tournament was held in the U.S.

