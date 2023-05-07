U.S. earns final semifinal spot in International Crown

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Lexi Thompson hit back-to-back birdies on the back nine and the United States earned the final spot in the semifinals of the LPGA’s International Crown team match-play event. The U.S. clinched the semifinal berth late in the round when China lost its second match to England but got a half-point anyway when Thompson and Danielle Kang rallied to tie Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom and Maja Stark. Sweden won Pool A when Anna Nordqvist and Caroline Hedwall beat Nelly Korda and Lilia Vu 1 up and will play Pool B runner-up Australia in the semifinals on Sunday. The U.S. will take on Thailand in the other semifinal.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.