U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter to have Sergiño Dest in camp ahead of CONCACAF Nations League final four

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter plans to have Sergiño Dest in camp ahead of the CONCACAF Nations League final four next month, even though the defender is suspended for the March 21 semifinal against Jamaica. The 23-year-old outside back lost his composure in a needless dispute with the referee during November’s quarterfinal at Trinidad and Tobago, getting a pair of yellow cards for dissent in a 30-second span. Dest is eligible for the March 24 championship or third-place match, against Mexico or Panama. Berhalter says: “We’re going to bring him along and hope that we can advance past Jamaica.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.