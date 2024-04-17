U.S. Basketball Writers Association will name women’s coaching award after UConn’s Geno Auriemma

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — The U.S. Basketball Writers Association announced Wednesday that it will name its annual women’s national coach of the year award after UConn’s Geno Auriemma. The 70-year-old Hall-of-Fame coach just completed his 39th season at the school, guiding the Huskies to their record 23rd Final Four. Auriemma has led UConn to 11 national championships and six perfect seasons. He has won the USBA award six times. His 1,213-162 record gives him the best winning percentage (88.2%) in the history of college basketball and has him second on the all-time Division I wins list, just three games behind Stanford’s Tara VanDerveer.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.