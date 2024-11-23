U.S. basketball team rolls past Puerto Rico 108-66 in AmeriCup qualifying matchup

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. men’s basketball team is a step closer to next year’s AmeriCup tournament. Javonte Smart scored 20 points, Jahmi’us Ramsey added 18 and the U.S. rode a huge edge from 3-point range to beat Puerto Rico 108-66 in an AmeriCup qualifying game Friday. The Americans — winners in the debut of Stephen Silas as coach of the qualifying team — outscored Puerto Rico 51-6 on 3-pointers.

