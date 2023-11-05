U.S. B-girl “Sunny” Choi wins 1st breaking gold medal at Pan American Games, qualifies for Paris

By MAURICIO SAVARESE The Associated Press
Canada's Tiff competes against Sunny, of the United States in the B-Girls semi-finals breaking competition at the Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile, on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Frank Gunn]

American Grace Choi, better known as B-girl “Sunny,” won the first Pan American gold medal for breaking, the sport that mixes dancing and acrobatics. She also qualified for the Paris Olympics next year. Sunny, the 7th-best ranked break dancer in the world, beat Colombia’s Luisa Tejada, who is known as “Luma,” by 3-0 in the decider. The scoring is measured in head-to-head contests, which are called battles, between two break dancers. The Olympic movement is bringing breaking to the games in Paris as an attempt to capture a younger crowd, but the sport is not in the program for the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

