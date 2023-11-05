U.S. athletes finish Pan American Games with more gold medals but fewer podiums than four years ago

The United States roster of 631 athletes at the Pan American Games finished on the top of the medal table for the 17th time, as expected, but with fewer podiums than four years ago in Lima. American athletes in Chile won 124 gold medals, two more than in Peru. The U.S also won 75 silver and 87 bronze in Santiago, totaling 286. In 2019, the American tally was 293 medals. Many athletes were much more interested in spots at the Paris Olympics than in the color of their medals. The next Pan American Games will be held in four years in the Colombian city of Barranquilla.

