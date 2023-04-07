U.S. Amateur champ Sam Bennett in contention at Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — U.S. Amateur champion Sam Bennett is in contention at the Masters. The two-time All-American from Texas A&M followed his opening 68 with another round of 68 on Friday. He spent much of the day in second behind four-time major winner Brooks Koepka. Bennett plays with some advice from his father, who died two years ago tattooed on his left forearm. It was written before Mark Bennett died of early-onset Alzheimer’s and reads: “Don’t wait to do something.” His score of 8 under is the second-best 36-hole score at the Masters behind only Ken Venturi, who was one shot better in 1956. Venturi led through three rounds before an 80 on Sunday left him one shot back of winner Jack Burke Jr.

